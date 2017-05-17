Sports summer camps and fall sports registration

The following are the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department’s youth summer camps. Registration is already open. Registration will be open until the first day of camp.
Boys’ Basketball with Mike Cleveland
When: June 5-7
Where: Banks County Parks and Recreation Department recreation center
Time: 9-11:30 a.m.
Age: 7 and up
Cost: $50 (checks made payable to Mike Cleveland)
Football with Josh Shoemaker
When: June 12-14
Where: Banks County High School football field
Time: 9-11:30 a.m.
Age: 6 and up
Cost: $50 (checks made payable to the Banks County High School Touchdown Club)
Tennis with Lisa Thomas
When: June 19-22
Where: Banks County Parks and Recreation tennis courts
Time: 9-11:30 a.m.
Age: No age limit
Cost: $55 (checks made payable to Lisa Thomas)
Girls’ Basketball with Kayla Duncan
When: June 19-21
Where: Banks County Parks and Recreation Department recreation center
Time: 9-11:30 a.m.
Age: 7 and up
Cost: $50 (checks made payable to Kayla Duncan)
Soccer Camp with Gabby Kennedy
When: June 26-28
Where: Banks County Parks and Recreation Department field No. 5
Time: 9-11:30 a.m.
Age: 6 and up
Cost: $50 (checks made payable to Gabby Kennedy)
Cheerleading Camp
When: July 17-29
Where: Banks County Parks and Recreation Department recreation center
Time: 9-11:30 a.m.
Age: 5 and up
Cost: $50 (checks made payable to Jason Williams)
Volleyball with BCPRD staff
When: July 24-28 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)
Where: Banks County Parks and Recreation Department recreation center
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Age: 8 and up (open to parents)
Cost: $30 (checks made payable to Banks County Parks and Recreation Department)
Specialty Camps
Baton Camp with Betty Rogers
When: June 12-16
Where: Banks County Parks and Recreation Department recreation center
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Age: No age limit
Cost: $85
BCPRD Kids Fun Camp
When: June 26-30
Where: Banks County Parks and Recreation Department recreation center
Time: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Age: 5 and up
Cost: $100
Zumba Kids Camp
When: July 10-13
Where: Banks County Parks and Recreation Department recreation center
Time: 8 a.m. to noon
Age: 6-12
Cost: $60
Fall sports registration
Cheerleading
Cost: $85/$40
Age: 5 and under, 6 and under, 7 and under, 8 and under, 9 and under, 10 and under, 11 and under, and 7th grade
Soccer
Cost: $60
Age: 4-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13-16 co-ed
Volleyball
Cost: $60
Age: 9 and up
Cross Country
Cost: $60
Age: 7 and up
Football
Cost: $85/$60
Age: 6 and under, 7 and under, 8 and under, 9 and under, 10 and under, 11 and under, and 7th grade
Flag Football
Cost: $60
Age: 5-6 co-ed
Contacts
For football and cheer, contact Chase Carter at ccarter@co.banks.ga.us.
For volleyball, soccer and cross country, contact Kim McEntire at kmcentire@co.banks.ga.us.
Registration for the 2017 fall sports season closes Friday, June 16. To register for any sport and summer camps, register in person at the recreation center, located at 607 Thompson St., Homer or online at www.bankscountyrec.org.
For more information, call 706-677-4407.
Sports summer camps and fall sports registration
