Football: Leopards hit the field for spring practice

The last time the Banks County High School football team saw the field for a competitive game was Nov. 18, 2016.
The Leopards lost their Class AA state playoff game in Savannah to Benedictine.
Despite the loss, the Leopards put up the best year in program history, and head coach Josh Shoemaker has been itching to get his team back on the field and continue to build on the success of last season.
The Leopards were able to take the field after nearly six months of no action as the two held spring practice the last two weeks, which concluded with an inner-squad scrimmage matchup last Thursday.
“Overall, it was a good spring (practice),” Shoemaker said. “Spring nowadays is a great teaching time.
“We were able to get our freshmen over here and get them schooled up and get them introduced to our system and how we do things, the pace of practice. Just a lot of things to get them involved.”
