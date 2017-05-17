Track and Field: Leopards finish 8th in Albany; Berryhill takes 2nd in pole vault

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, May 17. 2017
The 2017 track and field season has come and gone.

When the dust settled on the Class AA state championships – which took place last Thursday through Saturday at Hugh Mills stadium in Albany – the Banks County Leopards finished eighth out of 38 teams.
The Leopards scored 27 points overall.
The Lady Leopards closed the season out in 34th spot in state. They had two top-10 finishes.
“I thought, overall, both of our teams and our kids competed very well,” head coach Will Foster said. “I think, for the most part, we at least met what we were expecting to do.
“We had a few instances where a few of the kids didn’t meet their own expectations and a few instances of exceeding their expectations, but for the most part we were real happy with the results, both individually and as a team.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.