The 2017 track and field season has come and gone.
When the dust settled on the Class AA state championships – which took place last Thursday through Saturday at Hugh Mills stadium in Albany – the Banks County Leopards finished eighth out of 38 teams.
The Leopards scored 27 points overall.
The Lady Leopards closed the season out in 34th spot in state. They had two top-10 finishes.
“I thought, overall, both of our teams and our kids competed very well,” head coach Will Foster said. “I think, for the most part, we at least met what we were expecting to do.
“We had a few instances where a few of the kids didn’t meet their own expectations and a few instances of exceeding their expectations, but for the most part we were real happy with the results, both individually and as a team.”
