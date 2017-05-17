Development of a new subdivision across Jefferson Street from Bear Creek Middle School is expected to begin this summer in Statham.
Developers talked about the plans for the subdivision at last week’s work session and Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Council met for just more than 30 minutes and announced an executive session for personnel that lasted three minutes.
The property is about 51 acres and the front part, along Jefferson Street, will be the first to be developed.
Kathy Williamson, one of the developers, said the property could be called Bear Creek Commons or Creekside.
About 50 lots will be in the first phase of the development.
It will be done in two phases, and the second phase is along the rear of the property. A creek goes through the middle of the land.
The council also heard from Dwight McCormic, who has asked questions about the city’s current and FY 2018 budgets and about the purchase of a house at 1921 Broad Street, which is adjacent to the city hall property. It was at least the third time McCormic has questioned the expenses for the house. He said he would be back next month to ask some of the same questions. McCormic exchanged accusations with Bridges and some council members about a raise for Police Chief Allan Johnston and the house.
