Golf: Lady Bulldoggs qualify for state

Wednesday, May 17. 2017
After all of the area results were reported to the Georgia High School association, the Winder-Barrow High School girls golf team wound up qualifying for the state tournament.
The Lady Bulldoggs, who shot a combined 305 placed fifth in the GHSA Area 2-AAAAAA tournament May 5, were 13 strokes better than Effingham County, the fourth place team from Area 1.
Chloe Patchin, Emilie Elrod, Madi Keinat and Brooke Beasley will be competing for Winder-Barrow in the state tournament, May 22-23 at Chicopee Woods Golf Club in Gainesville.
