Four Winder-Barrow athletes and two from Apalachee logged top-five finishes in the GHSA Class AAAAAA state meet Thursday through Saturday at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton.
Winder-Barrow senior Micah Weathers led the way, finishing third in the girls 3,200-meter run and eighth in the 1,600-meter run while Logan Cash was fourth in the discus, Breanna McNamara was fifth in the girls pole vault and Jacob Daniel placed fifth in the boys shot put.
Harry Wiggins and Eli Morris of Apalachee finished fifth in high hump and 110-meter hurdles, respectively, while Nakia Hooks took eighth in the girls shot put.
Winder-Barrow’s girls and boys teams both placed 20th overall while Apalachee’s boys were 23rd and the girls were 36th. Mays won the girls team title while Alexander took home the boys championship.
After finishing fourth in the state cross country meet last fall, Weathers capped off a strong running career at Winder-Barrow with a bronze medal, finishing with a time of 11:24.86 in the 3,200-meter run.
For more, see the May 17 issue of the Barrows News-journal.
Track and Field: Weathers takes third in state 3,200-meter run
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry