Jefferson High School hosting youth soccer camp

The Jefferson High School soccer programs will host their youth soccer camp June 12-16 at the Jefferson Recreation Department from 9-11:30 a.m. daily.
The camp is open to children ages 6-12. The cost is $75, which includes a size 4 or 5 ball and a Jefferson soccer bag.
Instructors will be Jefferson boys varsity coach Casey Colquitt and Jefferson girls varsity coach Molly McCarty, along with assistant coaches and Jefferson soccer alumni.
The camp will focus on the technical, physical, psychological and tactical aspects of soccer.
“Our touch goal per day will be 1000 touches per player,” coaches said in a press release. “We will incorporate repetition of technical skills, simple combination and decision making on and off the ball, balance and coordination, reaction speed and agility, ball control and movement, transition, and small-sided games.”
Training sessions will follow a station-rotation model and small-sided play.
Participants are asked to bring a soccer ball, cleats, shin guards, a water bottle and snacks (campers are asked to place their names on water bottles and coolers).
For more information, contact Colquitt at ccolquitt@jeffcityschools.org or McCarty at mmccarty@jeffcityschools.org.
