JCCHS hosting youth soccer camp June 12-15

Jackson County will host its youth summer soccer camp June 12-15 at Panther Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly.
The camp is open to boys and girls who are upcoming K-8 students. The cost is $75.
The Jackson County coaching staff and players will host the camp providing individuals with the opportunity to learn fundamental skills. Areas of emphasis will consist of the following: ball control, dribbling, passing, receiving and shooting. Games will be included.
Camp participants will receive a T-shirt and a ball.
Registration must be received by May 31 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.
On-site camp registration will be allowed on the first and second days of camp.
For more information, contact Jackson County boys’ coach Bob Betz and bbetz@jcss.us.
