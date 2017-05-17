JCCHS hosting youth soccer camp June 12-15

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, May 17. 2017
Jackson County will host its youth summer soccer camp June 12-15 at Panther Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly.

The camp is open to boys and girls who are upcoming K-8 students. The cost is $75.
The Jackson County coaching staff and players will host the camp providing individuals with the opportunity to learn fundamental skills. Areas of emphasis will consist of the following: ball control, dribbling, passing, receiving and shooting. Games will be included.
Camp participants will receive a T-shirt and a ball.
Registration must be received by May 31 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.
On-site camp registration will be allowed on the first and second days of camp.
For more information, contact Jackson County boys’ coach Bob Betz and bbetz@jcss.us.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.