Amber Alert issued for Barrow County teen

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen in Barrow County.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Melissa Molina, 16, was last seen getting into a white 2004 Nissan Maxima with a man believed to be Roger Lanford, 33.
The Maxima drove off at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly, passing vehicles and was last seen on Dee Kennedy Road going toward Ga. 124, according to the alert.
