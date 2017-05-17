Amber Alert issued for Barrow County teen

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, May 17. 2017
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen in Barrow County.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Melissa Molina, 16, was last seen getting into a white 2004 Nissan Maxima with a man believed to be Roger Lanford, 33.
The Maxima drove off at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly, passing vehicles and was last seen on Dee Kennedy Road going toward Ga. 124, according to the alert.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.