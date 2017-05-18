No go on Hwy. 172 fertilizer facility

A planned litter-and-manure-drying facility for fertilizer material on Hwy. 172 won’t be permitted by the county, because it doesn’t fall within the appropriate zoning for the area.
It is zoned for agriculture but needs to be zoned for industrial use.
That determination was submitted this week by county commission chairman John Scarborough to Jeff Smith and his brother, Stephen, who want to operate a manure/litter drying facility in a 150’ by 150’ building at 8315 Hwy. 172.
Adjoining property owners Rich and Karen Justinn recently appeared before county commissioners asking that the county do something to stop the fertilizer business from being located a few hundred feet from their home and very close to their property line and secondary living quarters. They said a similar business in Hart County has a widespread, overpowering odor and that their way of life and property values would be significantly diminished if the Smiths are allowed to operate the facility on the property. They said the facility isn’t in line with the county codes in terms of intended use and setback requirements.
Jeff Smith said Tuesday that the plans have been blown out of proportion. He said odors won’t be worse than regular chicken houses. He said the facility is only intended to serve Smith Land and Cattle Company, which is located just south of the building on Hwy. 172.
“We’re not giving up,” said Smith, adding that he and his brother are prepared to fight a legal battle to use the building as they intended.
Scarborough penned a letter to Smith this week, informing him of the county’s stance.
“It is Madison County Building and Zoning Office’s determination that the current zoning classification of that property is not compatible with the fertilizer production operation you seek to operate,” wrote Scarborough to Smith. “The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) places this activity in the industrial category as a type of “manufacturing.”
Scarborough wrote that “neighboring Franklin County deemed this type of fertilizer operation to be manufacturing and required a zoning classification of commercial industrial.”
He also mentioned a facility in Hart County, Rose Acres, a large poultry production operation.
“As part of their operation, Rose Acres implemented a production process similar to the one you propose to operate,” wrote Scarborough. “While Hart County does not use zoning classifications, county administrators deemed this process to be commercial in nature as well.”
Scarborough said more inspections could have resolved the issue earlier.
“When the initial building permit was issued on Dec. 14, it reflected ‘barn for hay’ as the type of construction with a 200-amp service panel,” wrote Scarborough. “Madison County has not routinely inspected non-residential structures, particularly barns, during construction in the past, however the type of building built on your property should have required periodic inspections. This most likely would have given rise to zoning compatibility concerns much earlier.”
County commissioners discussed the issue at the end of Monday’s meeting, with board members John Pethel and Jim Escoe voicing anger that Scarborough pulled the issue off the agenda after the BOC agreed recently to put the matter on the agenda for Monday’s meeting. There was no rezoning application to consider and the matter has not gone before the planning commission. Scarborough said Monday’s meeting would not be the time to discuss the matter. But Escoe and Pethel both said the issue should have been before the board and on the agenda. Escoe said the chairman handles the day-to-day operations of the county but that the commissioners are in charge of the meeting room and should have the right to put matters on the agenda without interference from the chairman.
