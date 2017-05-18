BOE votes to extend single school day for solar eclipse

The county school board took the unusual step of extending a single day of school on the 2017-18 school year due to a solar eclipse.
The Madison County Board of Education voted May 9 to extend the school day on Monday, Aug. 21, by 30 minutes. Superintendent Dr. Allen McCannon explained that the apex of the eclipse would be about 2:38 p.m. when it is expected to be “close to dark.” He said for safety reasons and to make the rare experience an “educational day,” the school day was being extended for a short time. Special eclipse safety glasses will be furnished to students and staff to view the eclipse. He said the glasses cost about 50 cents each and students will be allowed to keep them.
In other matters, assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight reported that an expanded summer feeding program will be held again this year. She said the program fed over 26,000 meals over the summer last year. The no-cost lunch is for kids ages 1 to 18 and no registration is needed and meals must be eaten on site. Lunch will be served May 30 to July 28 (except for July 3 and 4). The main location is the high school cafeteria, where in addition to lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., breakfast will also be served from 7:30 to 8 a.m.
A “lunch bus” will have the following schedule: The Learning Train (10:20 to 11 a.m.), Colbert 1st Baptist (10:25 to 10:45 a.m.), Tranquility Forest Park (11 to 11:25 a.m.), Joy Baptist Church (11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.), Hwy. 106 trailer park (12:10 to 12:25 p.m.), Neese trailer park (12:35 to 12:50 p.m.), Irvin Kirk Road, Danielsville (1 to 1:15 p.m.) and Sherwood community in Danielsville (1:20 to 1:45 p.m.).
A “lunch truck” will have the following schedule: Ila school park (11:15 to 11:35 a.m.), the Madison County Recreation Department by the tennis courts (11:40 to noon), Comer Elementary (12:15 to 12:30 p.m.) and Comer Baptist (12:35 to 1:10 p.m.)
There will also be lunches at many VBS and day camp locations throughout the summer as well, according to the flyer. For the complete list and times visit the school website.
