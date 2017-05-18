Jefferson hosting Future Stars Basketball Camp

The Jefferson boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will host their Future Stars Basketball Camp for boys and girls June 5-8 from 9 a.m. to noon daily at both the Jefferson High School Arena and old gym.
The camp costs $75 and is open to girls and boys ages 6-14.
The camp will include fundamental drills, offensive and defensive concepts as well as camp games, including hot shot and free throw shooting competitions.
Jefferson High School girls’ and boys’ staff members and players will conduct the camp.
Parents can register their children up until the morning of June 6. Registration forms can be picked up at the Jefferson High School Office.
