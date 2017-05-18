Michele Vinson (05-17-17)

Michele Renae Wagner Vinson, 62, wife to Arthur Alan Vinson, long-time residents of Winder, peacefully went home to her Heavenly Father early Wednesday morning, May 17, 2017. After a long courageous fight with cancer, Michele passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on October 27, 1954, in Havre, Mont., she was the daughter of Bernard John and Lois Mae Wagner, Michele worked in financial services at both Turner Broadcasting Systems and Foodbuy, LLC. After retiring from Foodbuy in 2014, she wanted to continue to work in a field where her gifts of kindness and love would serve others, and she chose to drive a school bus for Gwinnett County. While that part of her career path was shortened by her illness, the children quickly learned to love "Mrs. V" as she poured her love on them. Michele’s love was limitless and she taught us all to "spin the positive" out of every situation. Laughter filled her days along with golf, tennis, painting and traveling. Her generosity and faith knew no bounds as she lived her life with beauty and "Amazing Grace." Michele was an active member of Gwinnett Church in Sugar Hill Georgia.
Survivors include her husband, loving mother, her children, Tanya and Suzanne Streetman, Greg and his wife Nita Vinson, Wendy and her husband Jerry Rose; grandchildren, Alexis Streetman-Haase, Natasha and Ryan Vinson, and Laura and Sara Beth Rose; great-grandson, Liam Haase; siblings, Debbie Wagner, Randy and his wife Beth Wagner, Drew and his wife Debbie Wagner, Roxanne and her husband Bill Peake; nieces and nephew, Laura Effinger, Stephanie, Brooke, Alicia and Aaron Wagner, all of whom brought great joy to her life.
She was preceded in death by her father.
The family of Michele wishes to extend sincere thanks to the loving staff of Northwest Georgia Oncology and Embrace Hospice.
The memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Flanagan Funeral Home, 4400 South Lee Street, Buford, GA 30518. Family visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Open Arms Foundation, Inc. Checks can be mailed directly to Embrace Hospice, 1585 Old Norcross Rd., Ste. 205, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Additionally, a donation box will be available at the memorial. Checks should be payable to Open Arms Foundation, Inc. with “in memory of Michele Vinson” in the memo line.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, is in charge of arrangements.
