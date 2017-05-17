Teen found safe, man arrested

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, May 17. 2017
A Barrow County teen that was reported missing Wednesday evening has been found safely.
According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Melissa Molina, 16, has been found along with Roger Langford, 33, who drove off with her Wednesday in the area of Dee Kennedy Road and Ga. 124.
Langford was arrested on previous warrants. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.