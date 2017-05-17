A Barrow County teen that was reported missing Wednesday evening has been found safely.
According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Melissa Molina, 16, has been found along with Roger Langford, 33, who drove off with her Wednesday in the area of Dee Kennedy Road and Ga. 124.
Langford was arrested on previous warrants. The sheriff's office was assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Teen found safe, man arrested
