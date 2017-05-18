Winder-Barrow High School has hired Lee Smoak as its new head softball coach.
Smoak spent the past five seasons as head coach at Burke County, where he took the program to new heights with four state playoff appearances. The team set a school record in 2016 for wins in a season (17) and won its first-ever fast-pitch region championship before losing in the second round of the GHSA Class AAAA playoffs. That performance earned Smoak region Coach of the Year honors.
Smoak, a native of Sylvania, played four years of baseball at Georgia College and State University. He has 12 years of coaching experience and was a softball assistant at Screven County for four seasons prior to coming to Burke County in 2012.
Also at the varsity level, Smoak was the head boys tennis coach this spring and was a baseball assistant from 2013-16.
Smoak takes over at Winder-Barrow for Monty McClure, who is leaving the program after seven seasons as head coach to become the new head girls basketball coach at Jackson County.
Read more in the May 24 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Softball: Smoak takes over as Lady Doggs' head coach
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry