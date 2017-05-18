One killed in Hwy. 332 crash

An 82-year-old Hoschton man was killed in a crash on Hwy. 332.
Authorities were called to the area of Stone Creek Drive for a three-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.
One man died in the crash. His gold Ford Taurus reportedly left its lane, side-swept a black Toyota Tundra driven by an 18-year-old Hoschton man and struck a blue Jeep Patriot driven by a 17-year-old Hoschton female.
She was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The 18-year-old man had minor injuries.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the investigation is ongoing until a toxicology report is completed on the man.
No charges are expected.
The wreck shut down Hwy. 332 for a brief time as crews worked to clear the scene.
Old Website

