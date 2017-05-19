Julius O’Kelley (05-17-17)

Julius Lamar O'Kelley, 80, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

A native of Walton County, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Mattie J. Churchill O'Kelley. Mr. O'Kelley was a United States Army Vet.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Annie Jean Partee O'Kelley and their beloved dog, Prissy; daughter, Julie O'Kelley and her partner, Michelle Morgan; brothers, Gene and Donald O'Kelley; and sisters, Margaret Hanson and Mary Sue Davis.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
