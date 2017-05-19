The search for a missing boy in a Barrow County pond is now a recovery effort, according to authorities.
Around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Barrow County Emergency Services was alerted that an 11-year-old boy had gone under water in a pond on Hancock Bridge Road and never resurfaced. BCES crews along with Jackson County and Hall County dive teams searched until it was too dark to continue, but could not locate the boy, BCES spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin said. The search efforts resumed at 7 a.m. Friday.
Check back for updates.
Crews searching for missing boy in Barrow County pond
