Crews searching for missing boy in Barrow County pond

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Friday, May 19. 2017
The search for a missing boy in a Barrow County pond is now a recovery effort, according to authorities.
Around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Barrow County Emergency Services was alerted that an 11-year-old boy had gone under water in a pond on Hancock Bridge Road and never resurfaced. BCES crews along with Jackson County and Hall County dive teams searched until it was too dark to continue, but could not locate the boy, BCES spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin said. The search efforts resumed at 7 a.m. Friday.
Check back for updates.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.