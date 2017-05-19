A 70-year old woman was airlifted in serious condition to Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. Tuesday morning after the 2008 Honda Civic she was driving crossed the double yellow centerline on Hwy. 72 west of Paoli Road in Carlton and struck a 2007 Volvo tractor trailer.
According to the Athens Post of the Georgia State Patrol, the Honda was traveling west in a curve about 9 a.m. when it crossed the centerline and struck the tractor trailer, driven by a 52-year old man, which was traveling east. The Honda’s front end struck the driver side front of the semi at an angle, according to the GSP.
The tractor trailer driver was not injured.
Hwy. 72 remained closed in both directions near the wreck site until 12:20 p.m.
Woman airlifted after wreck
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry