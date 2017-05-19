11-year-old boy's body recovered from Barrow County pond

Friday, May 19. 2017
Emergency crews have recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy from a Barrow County pond after the boy went underwater Thursday evening and never resurfaced.
Barrow County Emergency Services was alerted around 6:20 p.m. Thursday that Andrei Lurco, who had just completed fifth grade at Holsenbeck Elementary School in Winder, was with his brother in a boat on a pond along Hancock Bridge Road when he jumped out of the boat to swim and went underwater.
BCES crews along with Jackson County and Hall County dive teams searched until it was too dark to continue, but could not locate the boy, BCES spokesman Capt. Scott Dakin said. The search efforts resumed at 7 a.m. Friday. and Lurco's body was recovered around 4:20 p.m.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources also assisted in the search efforts.
