Madison Co. BOC to meet May 22

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 22.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Jennifer Ivey, Madison County Library branch manager.
•Chairman’s report.
•Report from Industrial Development and Building Authority. (Marvin White)
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Consider updated recreation department fee structures. (Chairman John Scarobough)
•Consider 2017/2018 health insurance policy. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider extending moratorium. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider adopting a resolution to repeal Section 6 of the Charter regarding closed session. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider placing Sunday alcohol sales on voters’ ballot. (Commissioner Lee Allen)
•Roads update.
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
