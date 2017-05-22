The monthly business meeting of the county industrial development authority (IDA) was a bit longer than usual May 15, as two of the new members asked questions about yearly audits, industrial authority land assets, current loans and interest payments.
Josh Chandler and Derek Doster also asked executive director Marvin White and utility director Steve Shaw for more detailed information on future treasury reports. They also requested a report or a meeting with the water department software representative to explain several software errors.
In other business, Shaw reported that 1,149 water customers were billed in April.
He also reported that work on the water line installation for the 77-lot Cyprus Woods subdivision under construction on McCannon-Morris Road is near completion and that a contract had been signed for the Neese Mobile Home Park water line on Willis Glenn Road. Shaw said the owner paid $45,000 on the $84,802 material and labor costs for that project.
They tabled an agenda item to discuss IDA attorney Victor Johnson’s role until the June 19 meeting since Bruce Azevedo was absent due to a prior commitment.
New members ask questions at IDA meeting
