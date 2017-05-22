COMMERCE - Joseph Anthony “Tony” Davis, 67, died Friday, May 19, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Davis was born in Commerce, the son of the late Clarence and Fairer Belle Owensby Davis. He was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Davis was retired from the United States Postal Service and played a number of years in the Cleveland Indians organization.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Watson Davis, Commerce; daughters, Nicole Twisdale, Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Shae Wilson, Birmingham, Ala.; brothers, Bill Davis, Commerce, and Ken Davis, Gainesville; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Saturday, May 20, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Blake Wilson officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
‘Tony’ Davis (05-19-17)
