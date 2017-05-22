Terry Bentley (05-17-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, May 22. 2017
LOGANVILLE - Terry Bentley, 63, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dorothy Bentley; and his sister, Nancy Brown.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Savage Bentley, Loganville; sons and daughters-in-law, Duane and Julie Bentley, Winder, and Brian and Deniece Bentley, Monroe; grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Malori, Chloe, Evan, Brooke, Emily, and Haley; sisters and brother-in-law, Sandra and Melvin Dillard, Loganville, and Elaine Bentley, Monroe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville, was in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

