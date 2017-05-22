‘Dan’ Daniel (05-18-17)

Dr. O.G. “Dan” Daniel passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
He was the son of Leonard D. and Martha Ann White Daniel. Born in Paris, Ark., he attended public school there graduating from Paris High School in 1940. Following his graduation from Arkansas State Teachers College he served in the Armed Forces during World War II. He then received a B.S. in Animal Science from the University of Maryland in 1949 and his M.S. and his Doctorate from Oklahoma State University in 1957.
He served as Associate Professor of Animal Science and then Dean of Agriculture at Panhandle A&M College in Goodwill, Okla. In 1958, he was appointed head of the University of Georgia Extension Animal Science Department and retired as chairman of the Division of Animal Science at the University of Georgia in 1981. Dr. Dan, as he was affectionately known to thousands of 4-H Club members and others throughout the cattle industry, was an innovator and organizer. During his time at the University of Georgia, he revitalized the 4-H livestock program, formed the Beef Cattle Improvement Association, acted as official judge at livestock shows in over 22 states, and supervised the activities of over 40 animal scientists engaged in teaching, research, and extension work. His many awards and honors include Alpha Zeta, AG Hon, Ag Alumni Hall of Fame, Ga Agricultural Hall of Fame, Ga. Angus Hall of Fame, Ga. Cattlemen Hall of Fame, OSU Advanced Degree Graduate of Distinction and Outstanding Extension Award from the Georgia Alumni Association. His portrait hangs in the Cattle Industry Hall of Fame at the Saddle and Sirloin Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Dr. Dan was a member of Colbert Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and teacher of the Dan Daniel Sunday School class for over 40 years. He loved Angus cattle and was a partner with his son Randy in Partisover Ranch near Colbert, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Nemah Nunnlee Daniel.
Survivors include three children; daughter and son-in-law, Dannette and Andy Denman, son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Beth Daniel, and daughter and son-in-law, Pam and David Loughridge; five grandchildren, Drew and wife Ashley Denman, Mary Beth and husband Seth Cole, Buck and wife Jenna Daniel, Whitney and husband Adam White, and Jim Loughridge; four great-grandchildren, Addison Denman, Jack Denman, Susannah Cole, Clayton Daniel and a soon to be born baby White; a host of nieces and nephews; and special caregivers.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 21, at Colbert First Baptist Church with the Revs. Brad Wilson and Pete Wall officiating. Interment was at Colbert Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Dan and Nemah Daniel Scholarship Fund in the Animal Science Department at the University of Georgia, 425 River Road, Athens, GA 30602, or to Colbert Baptist Church, Colbert, GA 30628.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville was in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
‘Dan’ Daniel (05-18-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry