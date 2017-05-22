Paul Stallings (05-19-17)

WINDER - Paul Thomas Stallings, 80, passed away on Friday morning, May 19, 2017, following an extended illness.
Mr. Stallings was born on October 22, 1936, at his home in the New Lois Community of Berrien County, Ga. In Berrien County, Paul was educated in the school system and graduated in the last class of the old Berrien County High School. After high school, he attended North Georgia College, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business. While attending North Georgia College, Paul met his soul mate, Mrs. Caroline L. Robinson, whom he married on June 22, 1958. After graduating college, Paul was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and served active duty at Fort Benning Georgia for six months. He spent time in the reserves and received the rank of captain before his honorable discharge in 1968. Paul returned to Winder, where he was a self-employed businessman and was active in the community. He was a member of the Winder Jaycees and was one of the last surviving charter members of the Winder Rotary Club. In 1980, he became employed by Cagles Inc. in Atlanta as head of the transportation department. In 1997, Paul decided to retire from a successful professional life and was an active member of the Monroe Golf and Country Club, where he served two years as president and several terms on the board of directors. Throughout all of Paul's life he was an avid farmer and most recently on he and his wife's family farm in Auburn, Ga.
Mr. Stallings was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe Arnold and Sarah Frances Brown Stallings.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Caroline Robinson Stallings, Winder; son, Arnold B. (Cathy) Stallings, Winder; daughters, Paula C. and Patricia Stallings, Winder; grandson, Jordan Stallings; brother, Joe B. Stallings, Jennings, Fla.; sister, Jane Knight, Nashville, Ga.; brother-in-law, John R. (Barbara) Robinson; cousin, Sylvia Stallings; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service to celebrate the life of Mr. Paul Thomas Stallings will be held on Monday, May 22, 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Hugh Shirley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in honor of Mr. Stallings to Nazareth United Methodist Church at 622 Dee Kennedy Rd., Winder, GA 30680, or to a church of your choice.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
