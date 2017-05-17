Jackson County will host its youth summer soccer camp June 19-22 at Panther Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly.
The camp is open to boys and girls who are upcoming K-8 students. The cost is $75.
The Jackson County coaching staff and players will host the camp providing individuals with the opportunity to learn fundamental skills. Areas of emphasis will consist of the following ball control, dribbling, passing, receiving and shooting. Games will be included.
Camp participants will receive a t-Shirt and a ball.
Registration must be received by May 31 to be guaranteed a t-shirt.
On-site camp registration will be allowed on the first and second days of camp.
For more information, contact Jackson County boys’ coach Bob Betz at bbetz@jcss.us. Online registration is available at jcpantherathletics.com.
JCCHS hosting youth soccer camp June 19-22
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry