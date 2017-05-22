ROYSTON - Kenneth McSwain Moss, 69, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Moss was born in Royston on May 27, 1947, the son of the late J. Perry Moss and Corrine Sullivan Moss. He was a truck driver having worked with James Whiten Livestock and he attended the Freedom Congregational Holiness Church in Royston. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Lee Fleeman Moss; daughter, Kathy Moss; brothers, Alton Moss, Donnie Moss and Jim Moss; and sisters, Lettie Davison, Hazel Fricks and Reba Rickerson.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Bob Moss, Royston, Darrell and Lisa Moss, Royston, and Ed and Gail Moss, Cleveland, Ga.; brothers, Bill Moss and Doug Moss, both of Madison County; sister, Frances Boles, Hartwell; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Royston. The family is at the home of Darrell and Lisa Moss, 3537 Bowman Highway, Royston, where they will receive friends on Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Moss (05-21-17)
