Marcus Allen (05-21-17)

WINDER - Marcus Lee Allen, 56, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Mr. Allen was born in Winder, the son of Virginia “Jennie” Allen of Winder and the late Leroy Allen. Mr. Allen was a member of the Center United Methodist Church in Hoschton and attended Jackson County Service Center (Solar Tech) for 32 years.
Survivors in addition to his mother include a brother, Max Allen and his wife Fran, Jefferson; uncle and aunt, Jackie Wallace and his wife Yvonne, Statham; uncle, Dennis Edgar, Winder, uncle and aunt, Billy Allen and his wife Beverly, Hoschton; uncle, Bobby Wallace, Winder; aunts, Gloria Clark and Josephine Allen, both of Hoschton; and several other extended family members and the staff of Restcare.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Ned Davis officiating. The burial will follow in the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hoschton. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Service Center, 106 Industrial Parkway, Commerce, Georgia 30529.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
