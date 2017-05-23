Two people were injured when an ambulance transporting a patient to a Gainesville hospital Saturday night overturned at 9:20 p.m.
A Banks County EMS employee and a patient were reportedly both injured.
The wreck occurred on Hwy. 51 East at Morris Gardiner Road when the driver of the ambulance reportedly overturned.
The driver, William Andrew Cline, 51, Carnesville, said he ran off the road and the ambulance overturned. He told a deputy that the passenger side tires went off the pavement, causing him to lose control.
Another EMS was in the back area of the ambulance with the patient, who was strapped onto the stretcher.
The injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.
Ambulance wrecks on Hwy. 51
