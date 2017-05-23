HOMER - Sara Pauline Brown Mason, 97, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Mason was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late John Harvey and Ethel Chambers Brown. She was a member of Homer Presbyterian Church for over 86 years, and retired from Banks County Board of Education, having served for 41 years. Mrs. Mason was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Mason; and her sister, Lucille Brown Mabry.
Survivors include her son, Danny Mason, Homer; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 25, at Homer Presbyterian Church with the Revs. Alex Stevens and Mark Tjepkema officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, May 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Sara Mason (05-22-17)
