Warner Jackson McBrayer, III, known to his family and friends as Chuck, has passed away.
He was born on August 6, 1946. in Rome, Ga. and spent his childhood years in Winder. He attended Darlington School in Rome and Georgia Military Academy in Milledgeville, Ga. He attended the University of Georgia and went on to serve in the United States Air Force – doing tour in Vietnam with the 315th Air Commando Wing followed by an assignment with the Special Activities Squadron under NORAD with Top Secret clearance. After several years as a law enforcement officer, Chuck became a private investigator, working for several firms before opening his own company. The McBrayer Group specialized in undercover surveillance, labor strike and corporate security, hostage negotiations and domestic crisis intervention. He was an instructor for the government in firearms and weapons training. He did presentations of seminars on anti-terrorism, workplace violence, and self-protection. His quest for knowledge was insatiable and his personal library included thousands of books on every subject imaginable. He was a scholar, an athlete, a nature lover, a student of the night sky, a true patriot, a man of strong faith, a consummate gentleman and, by every standard, a steadfast and loyal friend.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Jackie McBrayer Primm and W.J. McBrayer, Jr.
He leaves behind to remember his kind and gentle spirit a daughter, Jenifer Oakley (Ryan); two grandchildren, Luke Somervold and Autumn Elizabeth Oakley; a sister, Diane Holland (Dennis); and his beloved soul mate, Liz Smith.
A private celebration of Chuck’s life was held Thursday, May 25, at Ft. Yargo State Park.
Warner Jackson McBrayer, III
