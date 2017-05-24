LZ Memorial weekend set for May 26-29

The 32nd annual LZ Friendly Memorial Day Weekend Reunion will be held May 26-29 at the LZ Friendly campground on Johnny McElroy Road.
The event begins at 7 a.m., Friday, May 26, and ends Monday, May 29 at 1 p.m. There will be a flag retirement ceremony Saturday afternoon and a “Gone But Not Forgotten” candlelight service Saturday evening. The camp fee is $40 per adult for the entire weekend. Kids under 12 get in free. The annual dues is $20 and campers are asked to pay this when they register for the campout.
Entertainment will include the Country River Band Friday night and Ramblin Country Saturday night. DJ JamnJimi will play hits from A.F.V.N. Radio during the reunion. Participants are encouraged to bring their own instruments and join in. The PX will sell all things military as well as 32nd-reunion T-shirts.
There will be two meals per day and beverages will be served. The chow hall is air conditioned. There is a bathhouse for men and women at the reunion. There is also a dumpsite on the property. Water dumps for RVs are available on the grounds.
“We need your support,” LZ leaders said. “Not a member yet, please consider joining us. We ask everyone to pledge whatever you can to our building fund. Your support is very much appreciated by LZ Friendly Inc. and each and everyone of our members.”
