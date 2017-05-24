The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed to allocate money for an update of the personnel policy and for a training officer at the fire department when budget hearings continued on Thursday.
Finance director Randy Failyer requested that $12,000 be added to the human resources department budget to cover the consulting costs for rewriting the county personnel policy. The BOC approved the request.
The BOC also approved a request from fire chief Steve Nichols for $20,000 for a part-time training officer.
Also at the budget hearing, the BOC heard from Leslie George about the need for a new baler at the recycling center. BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper stated it would be replaced when needed but did not feel the need to budget for the purchase since the existing baler is still in service.
For more coverage from the BOC meeting, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
BOC budget hearings continue
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry