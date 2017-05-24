Facilities and Project Manager of the Commerce Civic Center Justin Strickland gave his resignation to the Commerce Downtown Development Authority during Monday’s meeting.
Strickland said he believes that he left the civic center in a better position than what it was when he took the job and members of the DDA agreed with him.
See more from the DDA meeting in the May 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Strickland resigns
