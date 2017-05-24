Two people face serious charges following reports of child molestation at a Crossing Place residence in Commerce.
Melody Jewell Thomas, 22, 315 Apple Valley Road, Commerce, and 2113 Crossing Place, Commerce, and Drayson Luke Westberry, 27, 705 Spring Valley Road, Athens, and 3305 Ivy Lake Drive, Buford, face charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, first degree cruelty to children and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Westberry faces additional charges of criminal attempt to commit rape, hold for Clarke County on charges of failure to appear for no license, hold for Hall County on charges of probation violation for shoplifting and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Thomas faces an additional charge of failure to appear for speeding.
See the full story in the May 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Two arrested for aggravated child molestation
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry