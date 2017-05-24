Cars damaged by pellets in Commerce

A man reported six vehicles were damaged by shotgun pellets last week in Commerce.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yarborough Ridgeway Road on reports of damage to vehicles. Each of the vehicles had chipped paint, which the complainant said was caused by shotgun pellets falling from the sky.
He said his neighbors had been shooting guns.
Children were also outside while the incident occurred. They were taken inside the residence.
Officers spoke with the neighbor, who said he was shooting a shotgun in a safe direction. He said there was “no way it could have been him.”
The man denied shooting into the air, claiming he was shooting parallel to the ground. But his friend said the pellets were falling into the pool, indicating the suspect was shooting up in the air.
The complainant told his friend to “shut-up” and said that she didn’t know what she was talking about.
Officers advised him to be aware of his surroundings and to shoot in a safe direction.
