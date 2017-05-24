A variance request from a business wanting to build a climate-controlled self-storage facility in Jefferson has been nixed.
With a 4-1 vote, the Jefferson City Council on Monday denied a request from Sunshine Company, LLC, to reduce the minimum lot size for self-storage facilities from two acres to one acre for property the company owns on Storey Lane.
Councilman Steve Kinney voted against the denial.
Attorney Rob Alexander, on behalf of Jackson Land Properties (owned by Alexander’s mother and uncle), spoke in opposition of the request earlier this month, saying a deed restriction exists that mandates the property only be used for an office building.
See the full story in the May 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson denies storage building variance
