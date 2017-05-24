SR 11 road closure delayed

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, May 24. 2017
Contractors have delayed the closing of SR 11 in Jefferson.
E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc., recently announced the road will not be closed on May 30 as originally planned. The group plans to replace the culvert over the Mulberry River tributary.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will announced the rescheduled closure date when it is determined.
