Driver attempts to flee police, crashes car with children inside

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, May 24. 2017
An officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle running through a stop sign and attempted a traffic stop.
The driver then evaded the officer until the officer lost contact with the vehicle. While continuing to drive in the direction that the vehicle was going, the officer noticed the vehicle in a ditch on the side of the road.
A young male walked towards the officer asking for help. The driver was found in the ditch outside of the vehicle and another, younger, child was inside the vehicle and not restrained.
The officer noticed that the seatbelts of the booster seats were damaged and when he ran the name of the driver, it came back with a suspended license.
The driver was written citations for fleeing, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, two safety restraint violations and driving with a suspended license.
See more incidents in the May 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.