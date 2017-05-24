An officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle running through a stop sign and attempted a traffic stop.
The driver then evaded the officer until the officer lost contact with the vehicle. While continuing to drive in the direction that the vehicle was going, the officer noticed the vehicle in a ditch on the side of the road.
A young male walked towards the officer asking for help. The driver was found in the ditch outside of the vehicle and another, younger, child was inside the vehicle and not restrained.
The officer noticed that the seatbelts of the booster seats were damaged and when he ran the name of the driver, it came back with a suspended license.
The driver was written citations for fleeing, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, two safety restraint violations and driving with a suspended license.
See more incidents in the May 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Driver attempts to flee police, crashes car with children inside
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry