The East Jackson Comprehensive High School (EJCHS) basketball programs will host their youth basketball camp June 12-16 at South Jackson Elementary School from 8:30 a.m. to noon daily.
The camp is open to boys and girls in grades K-8. The cost is $50.
The camp will include a free T-shirt.
The schedule is as follows:
•8:30-9 a.m.: Stretching and agility drills.
•9-9:30 a.m.: Offensive fundamental stations.
•9:30-10 a.m.: Offensive team concepts.
•10-10:30 a.m.: Individual competitions and games.
•10:30-11 a.m.: Defensive fundamental stations.
•11-11:30 a.m. Defensive team concepts.
•11:30-noon: Team competitions and games.
The camp will be held in conjunction with the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Association.
Contact EJCHS boys’ coach David Akin at dakin@jcss.us for more information.
East Jackson hosting basketball camp June 12-16
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry