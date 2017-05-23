BASEBALL: Panthers’ Corley signs scholarship with Emmanuel

Jackson County’s Zane Corley has dreamt of playing college baseball since childhood. That dream will become a reality.
The Panther pitcher signed with Emmanuel College last Wednesday.


“It’s just a dream to be able to play at the next level,” Corley said. “I’ve always wanted to. Me and my dad talked about it when I was little. It’s just a dream come true.”
The sidearmer has been one of the Panthers’ top performers on the mound over the past two seasons.
Corley went 2-4 with a 2.16 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 44.67 innings pitched this past spring. As a junior, he went 8-3 with a 1.32 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched. He produced a memorable win over nationally-ranked Blessed Trinity in Game 2 of the 2016 Class AAA semifinals.
Coach Jonathan Gastley noted the obstacles Corley faced during his career to reach the next level.
“Zane has overcome a lot of adversity this year with some injuries and he came back strong,” Gastley said. “He’s a competitor. In the classroom and on the field, I know he’s going to excel on the next level.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
