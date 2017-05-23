SOCCER: Savage named Player of the Year in 8-AAA

Jackson County defender Tiffany Savage was named the Region 8-AAA girls’ Soccer Player of the Year and was one of 18 local soccer players named all-region for 8-AAA.
Jackson County’s Matt Maier earned a region superlative as well, as he was named Region 8-AAA girls’ Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Panther to 14 wins (tying a school record) and the Region 8-AAA title.
Savage, a center back, was a first-team all-region selection in addition to her Player of the Year honor. She led a Lady Panther defense that allowed a school-record low of 11 goals on the season and just four goals in region play. Savage also scored four goals.
Joining Savage on the 8-AAA first team were Lady Panther teammates Haley Franklin (forward), Savanna Gilstrap (midfield) and Andrea Menchaca (defense).
Jackson County’s Abbie Venable (center back), Ivy Bell (forward), Montgomery Garland (forward) and Megan Kral (forward) were second-team all-region selections.
On the boys’ side, Jackson County’s Brandon Cremeens (goal keeper), Hunter Parker (center midfield) and Denver Robertson (defender) were named first-team all-region. Oscar Ponce (striker/midfielder), Erick Rodriguez (striker/midfielder) and Vinny Voltner (defender/center midfield) were all-region second-team selections for Jackson County.
East Jackson’s Edgar Aguirre (center midfield/striker) and Andy Balaban (center back) were both first-team selections, while the Eagles’ Eldrich Franco (center back) and Luis Hernandez (midfielder) made the second team.
