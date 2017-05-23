Eight Jefferson baseball players were named to the recently-released all-region team for 8-AAAA.
Brandon Trefren (pitcher) and Justin Cole (outfielder) were first-team selections. Lane Watkins (catcher), Zac Corbin (middle infield) and Billy Finch (middle infield) made the second team.
Patrick Hickox (pitcher) and Carter Evans (infielder) were named all-region honorable mention.
Kasen Rainey was the team’s all-academic representative.
Eight Dragons make 8-AAAA all-region baseball team
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry