Eight Dragons make 8-AAAA all-region baseball team

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, May 23. 2017
Eight Jefferson baseball players were named to the recently-released all-region team for 8-AAAA.

Brandon Trefren (pitcher) and Justin Cole (outfielder) were first-team selections. Lane Watkins (catcher), Zac Corbin (middle infield) and Billy Finch (middle infield) made the second team.
Patrick Hickox (pitcher) and Carter Evans (infielder) were named all-region honorable mention.
Kasen Rainey was the team’s all-academic representative.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.