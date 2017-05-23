Jefferson tennis players earn all-region honors

Tuesday, May 23. 2017
Seven Jefferson tennis players were named to the recently-released all-region team for 8-AAAA.

Marcus Berninger was a first-team selection for singles, Caden Mantooth made the second-team for singles and Blake Lathrop earned third-team recognition for singles.
For doubles, Caleb Tyler and Caleb Wells were named to the second team, and Del Jakins and Cooper Kework were named to the third team.
