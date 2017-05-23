Seven Jefferson tennis players were named to the recently-released all-region team for 8-AAAA.
Marcus Berninger was a first-team selection for singles, Caden Mantooth made the second-team for singles and Blake Lathrop earned third-team recognition for singles.
For doubles, Caleb Tyler and Caleb Wells were named to the second team, and Del Jakins and Cooper Kework were named to the third team.
Jefferson tennis players earn all-region honors
