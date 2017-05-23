Panther youth wrestlers bring home first-place finishes in Orlando

The Jackson County youth wrestling program garnered five first-place finishes at the Megatron World Championships this past week in Orlando, Fla., competing in both the individual folkstyle and freestyle tournaments on Sunday.
“It was a fantastic tournament — our first world tournament,” coach Allen Spry said.
Daelin Spry (40-pound class) won both the folkstyle and the freestyle titles and earned the Dominance Award by going 13-0 with 10 pins. He beat state champions from Florida and Georgia.
Donavon Spry (43 pounds), who went 11-0, won both the folkstyle and free style championships, and Cael Powers (37-pound class) won the folkstyle and finished second in the freestyle.
Roberty Spry (55 pounds) finished second in the freestyle and third in the folkstyle.
For the rest of this story, see the May 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
