‘Sue’ Puckett (05-22-17)

BUFORD, GA - Ruth Evelyn "Sue" Martin Puckett, 88, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017, following a struggle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Odus Puckett; parents, Elmo and Mary Lou Martin; sisters, Eula Mae Hulsey, Eva Beard and Madge Mayfield; and brothers, Fred and Frank "John D." Martin.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jill and R. Garry Glenn, Oakwood; grandson and grand-daughter-in-law, Morgan and Heather Glenn, Hoschton; grandson, Mason Glenn, Los Angeles, Calif.; great-grandsons, Blake and Logan Glenn, Hoschton; brother, Walter "Sparky" Martin, Sugar Hill; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Runell and Ben Youngblood, Buford; sisters-in-law, Virginia Bagley Puckett and Judy Puckett Martin, Buford; special niece, Nan Smith Beard, Flowery Branch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Puckett was born September 22, 1928, in Buford. She was a graduate of Flowery Branch High School, and worked for the City of Buford for a number of years before becoming a full-time homemaker after the birth of her daughter. She was a long-time member of New Bethany Baptist Church aka Lanier Islands Community Church in Buford.
Mrs. Puckett was a competitive athlete in basketball and softball, as well as being a championship bowler in leagues for 52 years with a high game of 268. She was also a skilled cook, winning the 1988 WSB Radio Ludlow Porch Show's Gold Medal Flour contest for her French coconut pie recipe. She delighted her family and friends with her pound cakes and teacakes.
She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Atlanta Hawks, Braves, Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs on television. She was also a big fan of "Wheel of Fortune" and was quite skilled at solving the puzzles. Known as "Mama Sue" to many, Mrs. Puckett loved her Lord, her family, and her friends and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 28, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford with the Rev. Danny Ashworth officiating and R. Garry Glenn giving the Eulogy. Pallbearers will be R. Garry, Morgan and Mason Glenn, Danny Beard, Nick and Jake Williams. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and from 1 to 3 p.m. before the funeral Sunday.
Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to CrossView Church, 1219 Highway 124, Hoschton, GA 30548, or to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502, in memory of Sue Puckett.
To express condolences, please sign our online gust book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Sue’ Puckett (05-22-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry