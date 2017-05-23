A month ago, former Banks County High School basketball player Kahmal Wiley, and his family, went through a life-changing event.
Wiley was involved in a one-vehicle accident, where he suffered catastrophic injuries.
The Banks County community immediately showed support by praying, creating a GoFundMe page and more.
One of the ways the community reached out is by taking part in a Zumbathon.
Zumba is a fitness program that incorporates Latin American dance moves as an exercise. The dance moves are performed mainly to Latin American dance music.
The Zumbathon for Kahmal Wiley was held May 12 at the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation center.
BC community helps raise funds for Wiley family
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry