‘Mill around downtown’ planned next Friday

Locals can “mill around downtown” during the opening day of the Braselton Farmers Market next Friday.
There will be mill tours, a tractor show, a walking tour and the farmers market will be open Friday, June 2, from 4-7 p.m.
The event kicks off Braselton’s weekly market which will be held on Fridays at the Braselton Brothers Store Complex on Davis Street. The market opens at 4 p.m. and shoppers are asked to not enter the market lot before 4 p.m. For the market vendor list, visit Facebook.com/BraseltonFarmersMarket or DowntownBraselton.com.
“Milling Around Downtown is the day we open up the old enterprise roller mill on Frances Street,” leaders state. “Mill guides will give tours of the first floor between 4-7 p.m. Come see this wonderful historic structure and learn how wheat and corn were milled into flour and cornmeal.”
North GA 2 Cylinder Club will host a tractor show at the event and Amy Pinnell will give walking tours of downtown from 5-6:30 p.m. The walk is about a mile-long and will take approximately one hour.
Tours are free.
