Slew of drugs found in domestic dispute call

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 24. 2017
Three people were recently arrested in Braselton after authorities found a considerable amount of drugs in their residence during a domestic dispute call.
Adam Brandenburg faces charges of third degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault-Domestic Violence Act, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, original container violation and possession of a drug-related object.
Vincent Miller Moore faces charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over an ounce, possession of a controlled substance and original container violation.
Gwendolyn Clare Truby faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug-related object.
See the full story in the May 24 issue of The Braselton News.
Old Website

